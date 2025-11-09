Hayikhona, ziyabuya there by Umkhonto Wesizwe, stru! Kubi phaa as per Uncle Gweezy, aka the Tiger\u2019s warning. Dr John Hlophe yanked off Colleen Makhubele from her chief whip chair in parly and replaced her with Des van Rooyen, the chap better known as Weekend Special for serving all of a weekend as Jacob Zuma\u2019s minister of finance a few years ago. Now the fellow chap has broken his own record, and must be heading into the Guinnes Book of Records for serving record short times in his appointments. Just less than 24 hours after being announced as head of the MKP whippery in that august house, Des was unceremoniously removed from his new position. Haai, uBaba kaDuduzane must be really fond of kicking this toy soldier\u2019s ample backside at the slightest provocation. Did uNxamalala have to pull the chair before Des even sat on it? Eintlik, wat gaan aan daarso by the family stokvel, vele? Haikhona. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content