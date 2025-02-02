What does Danny Jordaan have on some Safa NEC members?

There was nearly a showdown at the Safa national congress held at the OR Tambo International Airport when some national executive committee (NEC) members opposed to the leadership of Danny Jordaan felt that they were being forced to be led by the failed mayor.

Moi understands that chairs and bottled water were about to fly when there was a hostile situation where some NEC members did not want to be addressed by Danny, who is facing a corruption case in court.

Accordingly, some of the disgruntled Safa NEC members were ready to throw the congress in chaos, but Shwa understands that some poverty-stricken NEC cabal did not want that to happen as they get some crumbs from those in power at Safa.

Yazi yini, hunger can make some people lose their morals and be useless.

At least those with heavy pockets at Safa did not bother to be part of bickering and drama, as they don’t beg for petrol money or Uber cash to get around.

