What does Patriotic Alliance NEC really do?

Shwa has noted a series of comic things about the Patriotic Alliance of ex-convicts Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene over the years, but what truly takes the cake is that it emerges as not a well-structured organisation.

Other than the fact that Shwa has never heard or seen a media alert about the PA’s national executive committee (NEC) convening meetings, it is also obvious that such a structure does in fact not exist. And even if it does, it is purely a box-ticking exercise.

But Shwa is more inclined to go with the former because of historical evidence.

Well, the PA’s NEC is in fact the two prison buddies, KK and Gee, who hold their meetings inside a car and make unilateral pronouncements.

The most recent example is the comical fashion with which KK was cleared of mud visited upon him by being found at the house of murder accused Katiso Molefe.

After a series of media interviews that turned out to be a PR nightmare, Gayton stepped in and unilaterally announced a forensic investigation.

There was no mention of a NEC meeting.

But then again, maybe Shwa expects too much from ex-convicts because in Prison the gang boss unilaterally takes decisions.

