What’s wrong manje Eskom with this nonsense of loadshedding the return?

It is troubling that Eskom sneaked the dreaded loadshedding on us. All we got was a few hours of warning.

After 10 months of uninterrupted electricity supply, now we will be heading back to darkness.

What is wrong manje Sputla Majaivane? This thing of power cuts doesn’t sit well with Moi and Mzansi jikelele.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content