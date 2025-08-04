When did open tenders go out for Macufe?

Shwa just hear of Free State projects being projected without knowing who got a tender. This is the norm in the province that projects just mushroom, and next month’s Macufe seems to follow the same modus operandi.

Moi has never seen a single tender advertised for eight Macufe projects, which include, hip-hop v/s amapiano, main festival, theatre fiesta alongside comedy and poetry night.

Can Zanele Sifuba take us into confidence that her people in the department of sports, arts and culture, where she is an MEC, can pull this multi million rand project off without service providers. Phela, we haven’t forgotten about that nude video of hers which was leaked by her Nigerian boyfriend, and she was crying for help as her Oga guy wanted more money to keep quiet.

Kwa manje, we are just observing ukuthi who gets what of the Macufe funds.

