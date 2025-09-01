When social media airheads play with fire

So, eintlik, social media influencers such as Cyan Boujee, Sinesipho Jamani, Busisiswe Radebe, Munaka Muthambi and the couple, Bontle and Hlogi have allowed themselves to be used as recruiters of the Russian human trafficking syndicate, vele?

Shwa fell from her chair when she heard that these buffoons had travelled to Russia, where they were told that they could make a killing if they started promoting some job scam to lure young South African women to the European country for work.

What utter bollocks that is? Moi knows from the back hand that ispani is a serious crisis in the country of Cupcake, but for these clowns to sell their fellow compatriots to the highest bidder is a shame.

Kanti since when have influencers become job agencies. If we are not woke, we will end up singana country. Shwa is happy that the government had made a stern warning to the youngsters of this country not to fall in such a trap.

