When thugs have high moral standards

It may be PR but ex-convicts running the Patriot Alliance understand politics or perception more than the so-called oldest liberation movement in Africa, whose talk about renewal is as useless as farting inside water.

The ganger in our national executive, ex-convict Gayton McKenzie who is also the chief Induna for PA, has showed more balls than ANC boss and head of state Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a single week of his sidekick the Sushi king Kenny Kunene being exposed for his unsurprising association with alleged criminals, McKenzie did the unimaginable removing the man from City of Joburg as MMC and councillor.

This while Cupcake has decided to waste our taxpayers money with a useless Commission of Inquiry instead of firing his buddy Senzo Mchunu as police minister for allegedly being linked to criminals.

Such is the moral decay in our country when known and certified thugs like McKenzie show more moral fiber than the self-proclaimed paragons of clean governance and high moral standing such as McBuffalo.

Shwa doesn’t commend ex-convicts, but McKenzie deserves a well done in how he’s handled the Kunene saga with such speed and decisiveness, something unheard of in South Africa in the longest time.

Awe ma se kind.

