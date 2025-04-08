Where have all the celebs eKhezetheni gone?

Shwa had the honour of -attending the launch of the new telenovela Amalanga Awafani that will take over the 6:30pm slot on SABC1.

You thought Amalanga Awafani was only a song, neh? Well, surprise, surprise!

The launch took place in Canelands, Salt Rock in Ballito, Durban. Noxolo Mathula, who plays Lily on Uzalo was the MC and she tried to entertain us, shem; that was until Lwah Ndlunkulu took to the stage and it was over for her.

So, because the show was shot in Khezetheni, Shwa thought there would be a lot of bhinca and maskandi vibe in the show.

I must say that moi’s instincts were spot on.

One thing that Shwa observed while in Durban is that the city has become so dry, they don’t have celebrities anymore, bathong. If anything, Shwa and her crew were the celebs. It looks like the day Mampintsha died meant KZN has no relevant celebrity, which is quite sad.

Anyway, back to what Shwa flew down there for, the show is produced by Stained Glass, the production company that is owned by Gugu Zuma-Ncube.

I would say don’t get your hopes high because we all know what that company did with The Wife series, but I want you to give them another chance.

Gugu was also at the launch, the only Zuma child who is unproblematic…

Shwa spotted Melusi Yeni who is also a cast member of the show. That man is so fine. I’m glad he came back and claimed back his life and upheld his name in the media space after he went jobless for a while. We’ve always known that he was talented since his Sokhulu & Partners days. Ama2k are biting their nails now because they missed out on real television.

Ukhozi FM’s Sthandwa Nzuza who will also be a part of the show came in a little red dress and rocked. She recently made a comeback on radio and now she’s getting another acting job. Shwa’s not certain about her acting skills but as long as she’s getting gigs, sebenza girl!

The producers of the show said they mixed old with new faces, so please don’t ever complain about the industry being closed to specific characters. The show will start on April 28, don’t miss it.

Before I forget, Shwa was in the same flight as Robert Marawa and Leleti Khumalo. I was tempted to ask Leleti if she was going back to KZN because her Muvhango move was a failure, or she just miss home. But she looked like she didn’t have time to chit-chat.

