Where the heck was Sykes? Rumour mill spinning wildly

Hawu mara, y’all! It’s been a hot minute since that epic The Most Wanted launch at The Garden Venue Hotel in Randburg on September 18, and Shwashwi’s still buzzing from the vibes, but now the whispers are turning into full-on gossip sessions.

Picture this: the place was popping with Thulani Way, Mthunzi, Leroy Khoza, and the rest of the Afro-house squad, fairy lights glowing, choir harmonies hitting spiritual notes, and JAZZWRLD (formerly Jazzworx, don’t lose sleep over the rebrand) and Thukuthela owning the stage like kings.

Plaques gleaming for those multi-platinum bangers – Uzizwa Kanjan at 4x, the rest at platinum – and the album dropping surprise-style, right there in the heat of the night. The Most Wanted is fire, blending Afro-tech grooves with soul that slaps harder than a Jozi taxi hooter, and tracks like iNgoma Yomthandazo, featuring GL Ceejay, had us all in a trance.

But hold on, bathong – where the heck was Sykes? Sis, the man features on uMa weNGANE alongside Major League DJz, dropping verses that had us winding when it blasted live. That track’s already a continental anthem, certified platinum, and the crowd was screaming the hook like it was their national pledge. Yet, no Sykes in sight.

Meanwhile, GL Ceejay? He pulled up, effort on 1 000 – not just featured on multiple cuts like Thando Lwakhe and iS’Babazo, but he was right there, vibing backstage, hyping the duo, and even joining the choir energy on stage.

Shwashwi clocked him chatting up Mthunzi like old mates, all smiles and fist bumps, while the rest of us were left side-eyeing the empty spot where Sykes should’ve been.

Eish, GL made the trek, showed love to the movement JAZZWRLD was preaching about – taking Afro-house global – and it felt like family. So, Sykes, what’s the story? Scheduling clash with those major league gigs? Stuck in studio drama? Or is it one of those “label poli-tics” things where the feature money hit but the flight didn’t? Spill, bro – the streets are talking, and Shwashwi’s got the mic ready!

Backstage tea? One producer (who shall remain nameless, but his beard was on point) muttered something about “logistics gone wrong” – flights delayed, or maybe Sykes was headlining a low key spot in Cape Town that clashed. But come on, with plaques getting handed out and the album blowing up on Apple Music and Spotify, this feels like a missed flex. Fans on the TL are already dragging: “Sykes ghosted the launch but wants the streams? Make it make sense!”

And Shwashwi agrees – loyalty in the game means showing face, especially when your collab bro like GL Ceejay flew in and turned it into a full circle moment.

JAZZWRLD and Thukuthela, y’all killed it regardless – The Most Wanted is the soundtrack for every braai and late-night drive this spring. But Sykes, next time? We need you there, verse live, energy unmatched.

