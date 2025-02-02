Who the hell does Kagame think he is, speaking to Cupcake like that?

So this bhari president of Rwanda called Paul Kagame saw it fit to use that tone of warlords towards our Cupcake.

Eintlik, Kagame really made a senseless statement when he said that if South Africa prefers confrontation, Rwanda will deal with the matter in that context any day.

This dude is engineering war, and he will regret the day he said all that nonsense if our soldiers get orders to deal with this tinpot dictator.

He cannot be defending nonsense when his soldiers and M23 rebels killed our soldiers.

Mayisuka, mayisuke once. We can’t allow our president to be disrespected like this by Kagame, hayiii soze, shame.

