Hot Mgosi

Who we friend is our business

By Sunday World
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 18: Cyril Ramaphosa and Chief SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya at the Opening Of The Africa Aerospace And Defence Exhibition at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof on September 18, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The exhibition showcases South African developed aerospace and defence technology, facilitates international partnerships including business to business and government to government, promotes exports, facilitates job creation and creates an educational platform promoting defence. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Who we friend is our business

Let’s get one thing straight: South Africa is a grown-up country. We don’t need a permission slip from Washington to decide who we can have over for tea.

The recent fuss over SA National Defence Force chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya’s visit to Iran is a perfect exam-ple of the nonsense we have to endure. So the man went to talk to his counterparts in a sovereign nation. So what?

The visit was authorised by the defence mini-ster, the one we voted for, not some official in a distant capital who still thinks the world is their empire.

The usual choir will screech about Iran’s pariah status. But since when did the US, with its own list of dubious allies, become the global hall monitor? We will engage with who we want. Our foreign policy is not for sale, and our sovereignty is not up for debate. We choose our friends based on our interests, not on a script written by others.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content. 

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.