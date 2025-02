- Advertisement -

Why Sello Maake KaNcube’s life is so dramatic?

This timer, Sello Maake kaNcube ha a tswe ditabeng.

Recently he refused to hand over his estranged wife’s panties, now he has sold their car, claiming he is broke.

What else will he do next?

Ngathi, his is a life of drama njee.

Moi is praying that he doesn’t sell his house in Dube as that might result in him singing along to Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s Homeless.

