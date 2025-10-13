Why Shwa empathises with no-go Ntwari

Shwa is still not clear whether to label Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari a hero or a kalkoen after his jaw-dropping stunt last week when they were booted out of the Carling Knockout by Stellenbosch FC. Ntwari caused a stir when he refused to be substituted with the penalty shootout looming. The coaches say they will deal with the Rwandan goalminder for bringing Paul Kaga-me tendencies to Amakhosi. But wait a sec, Ntwari might have a point. The last time Chiefs benched him, he stayed out of the team for almost the entire season. Shwa too, would\u2019ve opted to stay glued to the goal line. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content