Why uBaba can't tell his MK and Khongolose apart  Msholozi always manages to deliver the juiciest scoops from Mzansi's political runway.   This time, Uncle JZ is pulling a real fashion faux pas, strutting around and boldly claiming he's still ANC at heart while leading the MK Party. It's like he's trying to wear two different designer labels at once – without contradiction, he says! As if the ANC didn't drag MK to court for a little name drama.   Hayi, JZ, you can't munch on your vetkoek and have it, too! Technically, though, he might have a point. Back in the day, ANC and MK were like one of those iconic couples.   Now, JZ's playing the role of that ex who refuses to return the good china. Meanwhile, our fave, President Matamela is over there in Luthuli House, sweating bullets and throwing side-eyes at the MKP rallies like he's watching a reality show.   Is JZ's master plan to revamp the ANC from the outside via the MKP? Is it genius or just some first-rate gas lighting? Depends on who you ask, darlings! This is not just politics, my lovelies; it's a drama fit for the stage. JZ's out here chanting "Long Live the King" while Cyril's stuck in "Survivor: Luthuli House." MKP's new slogan? "Bring Back Zuma… to confuse the ANC."