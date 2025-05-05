Will MacG take his Minnie Dlamini comment back?\u00a0 Shwashwi\u2019s serving piping-hot tea on MacG\u2019s latest Podcast and Chill controversy! MacG sparked outrage by making crude remarks about Minnie Dlamini\u2019s breakup with Dr Brian Monaisa, suggesting her personal life was to blame in a tasteless jab.\u00a0\u00a0 Mzansi\u2019s X Platform exploded, with fans demanding an apology while others resurfaced Minnie\u2019s Showmax Roast clips, hinting she\u2019s no stranger to shade. While Minnie thrives, co-owning Centurion\u2019s The Mansion, MacG\u2019s catching heat for his loose lips. Shwashwi\u2019s asking: Is MacG just keeping it real, or did he cross the line? Will he apologise, or double down? Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0 \u00a0