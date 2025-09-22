Hot Mgosi

Yebo General, kukhona ok’shaya amanzi. You can’t trust the people

By Sunday World
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER18: KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Provincial Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry on Day 2 at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on September 18, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)

In politics, one second is too much to be alive or dead, hence Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi rocked upholding his own water and rejected the one that was placed where he was sitting.

The general is a smart fellow as he doesn’t eat ko metseng, but prefers to eat at home so that he can avoid izinkinga which will come with eating ko strateng. As things stand, he is about to turn the tables at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, and surely, Senzo Mchunu and his lieutenants are shaking in their boots. Kusa zoba lit.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.