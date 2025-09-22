Yebo General, kukhona ok’shaya amanzi. You can’t trust the people

In politics, one second is too much to be alive or dead, hence Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi rocked upholding his own water and rejected the one that was placed where he was sitting.

The general is a smart fellow as he doesn’t eat ko metseng, but prefers to eat at home so that he can avoid izinkinga which will come with eating ko strateng. As things stand, he is about to turn the tables at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, and surely, Senzo Mchunu and his lieutenants are shaking in their boots. Kusa zoba lit.

