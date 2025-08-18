Yes, radio is in your blood, but what were you inking?

Motsweding FM’s Douglas Mosadi, the morning voice himself, just got more ink: and it’s not a lion for courage (and his star sign and totem) or dates for his kids. On his left arm was always a whole microphone. Big one. Like, permanently stuck there.

Now? On his right arm? A turntable! Just chilling! Like a tiny vinyl machine glued to his skin! Why? Because it’s so obvious! Like, hello, Douglas! We know you talk into a mic! We know you play music on turntables!

That’s literally your job! Did he think we’d forget? It’s like he’s turning himself into a human radio studio! Left arm?

Talking. Right arm? Spinning. Next time Shwashwi expects headphones tattooed on his ears! Maybe studio monitors on his chest? Shwa gives him props, though? It’s not some mysterious symbol. It’s literally just… his work tools.

Stuck on him. Forever. Like a walking, talking job description.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content