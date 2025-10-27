Youngins Season 3 is a real vibe check for SA’s youth

Yours in gossip headed out to Bryanston for the Youngins fan day event with the 2Ks on Saturday, and I was met with lockers, pencil cases and all the high school works. Yoh, fam.

Youngins Season 3, the final chapter of this spicy SA teen drama, is blazing through Showmax, wrapping up the rollercoaster that’s had us hooked since its première on September 19.

With episodes 13-15 dropping last Friday, October 17, and more heat coming every Friday, this Jozi boarding school saga is serving scandal, tears, and vibes hotter than a Braamfontein party.

The Youngins crew is back, upgraded like a fresh TikTok filter. Ayakha Ntunja as Amo is still dodging KZN family drama but now faces Jozi-sized scandals that hit harder than a plot twist in a soapie. Kealeboga Masango’s Buhle? Eish, she’s the ultimate mood swing, part queen, part chaos. This season, she’s raw and real, with Kealeboga teasing that Buhle’s layers are peeled back.

Toka Mtabane’s Khaya is the soccer star with off-field drama, think WAG dreams and bromance beefs. Lebohang Lephatsoana’s Tumelo is a walking DM disaster, with love triangles messier than a group chat after a breakup. Thabile Ramotshela and the cast are tight like family, and their growth is real.

Fresh off the October 17 drop episodes, Khaya’s soccer squad is chasing glory, but off-field fights and maybe a cheating scandal (no spoilers, but yoh) keep it 100. Buhle’s WAG ambitions clash with family pressure from her rural roots, and posts on X hint she’s juggling love and loyalty like a pro.

Amo’s caught in a web think parties, secrets, or even drug drama popping off like notifications. The show tackles real SA youth issues, from peer pressure to identity, with a Yizo Yizo edge but Gen Z flair.

Youngins Season 3 isn’t just a show, it’s a vibe check for SA youth, scandals that hit home, emotions that cut deep, and a cultural wave trending like #YounginsS3 on X. Parents, it’s a convo starter, teens, it’s your life on screen.

