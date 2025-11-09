Zikode’s 40th birthday bash dripping with star power

If you weren\u2019t at Divine Sunset this past weekend, were you even on the guest list of the fabulous and the favoured? Because let me tell you, Nomcebo Zikode\u2019s 40th birthday was nothing short of divine, honey! Hosted at the breathtaking venue owned by skincare powerhouse Portia M, the party oozed luxury from the moment the sun dipped behind those manicured gardens. You could practically smell the money, success and good moisturiser in the air! The birthday girl, glowing brighter than the sunset itself, stunned in a custom Otiz Seflo gown, giving elegance, giving grace, giving \u201cI\u2019ve been to the Grammys and back, babes.\u201d She was surrounded by her loving husband Selwyn Fraser and their beautiful children Ziyanda and Mnotho, and a hand-picked guest list of family, friends and industry royalty. The evening\u2019s feast, darling, was crafted by none other than chef Connie Shandu of Dandozest, who served dishes so pretty they could have walked the runway. And can we talk about the energy? Hosts Masechaba Mposwa and Aaron Moloisi kept things flowing smoother than Nomcebo\u2019s vocals, while Ntethe Mposwa\u2019s opening prayer had everyone ready to catch the Holy Spirit before the first toast! Then came the performance that shook the velvet chairs. Mbuzeni on guitar, reminding everyone that culture and class can coexist on one stage. Later, her husband and kids melted hearts with the sweetest speeches, and Sibo Mhlungu had the room clapping when he praised the birthday queen for putting South African music on the world map. And just when Shwashwi thought the night couldn\u2019t get any hotter, boom! The afterparty lit up with Pearl Thusi, Lady Du, TorQue and Khaya Dladla. Add guest appearances by Nombulelo Mhlongo, Naledi Boltina Hens and Exclusive Drumz, and you\u2019ve got yourself a guest list dripping with star power. By the time Nomcebo grabbed the mic for a few impromptu sing-alongs, the room was a sea of dancing, laughter and candlelight. Forty never looked this good, sweetie and if this is what midlife looks like, sign Shwashwi up immediately! Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content