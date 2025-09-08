Zonke proves she’s still queen of her castle

Last week Saturday, her majesty Zonke Dikana proved that she is still rocking the boat. Shwa attended her super classical show at Carnival City in Ekurhuleni, and bona, she made the pots not to be done, lol.

As packed as the Big Top Arena was, Moi danced and sang along with the masses who came in numbers to be part of One Night With Zonke, and bezi bondiwe, strong.

It was so great to see beautiful audience dancing and singing the night away, from couples, LGBTIQ darlings, bo mahamba yedwa et al. Shwa spotted the talented actress, Tsholo Matshaba and former entertainment editor, now an associate lecturer at the University of Witwatersrand, Lesley Mofokeng, who teaches Practice of Journalism, History of Journalism and Feature Writing.

Bro Les, Shwa believes that you’re still the best in the game of journalism, and you were so humble yaz when you mingled with the people at the gig. Ausi Tsholo still looks hot bandla. How Shwa wishes her late hubby, Bro Chris Matsha-ba was still alive to embrace her beauty. Ukufa isono. By the way, Shwa had a ball.

