ZOR’s glamorous shindig sets the bar high on how luxury should always be done

Darling, if you weren’t at ZOR in Dainfern Square last Thursday, were you even in Joburg? The city’s glitterati gathered for what can only be described as a Michelin-starred moment with a Mzansi twist, and Shwashwi was there in heels higher than the food prices.

The event, themed “A Night of Flavours & Sounds”, was all about luxury, laughter, and a little bit of Lagos meets Sandton energy. Guests rolled up in sleek BMW X5s courtesy of BMW Bryanston, because obviously, how else would one arrive at an event like this?

Now, let’s talk guests. Zizo Beda floated in looking like the definition of grace. Good to see her looking ever so radiant.

Reality television star Mrs Mops made sure her glam was as sharp as her tongue. We know you’re trying to show off your new waist, gosh all along I thought she had a natural booty kanti she also had a BBL. What happened to natural ladies?

Brenda Mntambo rocked a stunning red dress. Shwa did not know that Zazi Kunene goes out to events. She looked stunning in a black dress alongside Ayakha Ntunja and Matshepo Sekgopi.

Of course, some of the Married At First Sight cast members were there but Shwa was just so mesmerised by Bongani Luvalo, who happens to be the husband of the country. Come take Shwa, I’m single it’s not even funny.

Themba Khosa, where was your wife/manager Nelisa Ntabeni? Perhaps she arrived after Shwa left or could not make it. Themba looked so bored without his better half.

Shwashwi also spotted AzureDe, Kina Nhlengethwa, and of course, Andile Zulu, the visionary behind ZOR, who looked on point with his daughter, who helped cut the ribbon.

The room? Think gold, black, and a whisper of champagne bubbles. The vibe? Effortlessly rich, and not just in taste.

The night’s maestro, Simphiwe Majola, or as the streets call him, The Architect of Presence, orchestra-ted the evening like a five-course symphony. Every bite, every note, and every flicker of light felt intentional because at ZOR, darling, even

the napkins probably have PR.

With Optima bringing the hospitality sparkle and BMW Bryanston keeping the transport opulent, the night flowed smoother than aged whisky.

As the lights dimmed and the crowd toasted to African excellence, it was clear: ZOR isn’t just a restaurant, it’s a “mood board for how Mzansi does luxury”.

Shwashwi doesn’t do ordinary, and neither does ZOR.

