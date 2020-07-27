TK and Nhlanhla Nciza’s son craft his own music dream

The son of legendary Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla and music executive Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza Nkululeko is walking in the footsteps of his parents and looking to make music that takes over Africa.

Professionally known as Ciza, the 18-year old afro pop artist says he is ready to take the industry by storm.

“My dream as an artist is to unite Africa through music, and ultimately use my music to take Africa to the world,” he says.

“We look to dominate the global music scene as Africans with our original stories and music. I believe that I will be at the forefront of this mission and African dream of global takeover and domination.”

He recently signed to newly launched record label Top Boy Records under Top Entertainment Global, which is led by his father TK and Democratic Republic of Congo born music producer David Hampton.

Being the son of music legends, he adds that his parents taught him to never to limit himself. He is the second son to the once-married couple and hogged headlines with his flamboyant matric-dance outfit last year.

“I should never put myself in a box, respect my craft and always aim and push to be the best, image is everything. This is part of the reason why my fans and all Africans can expect to hear more from me, as I will be putting out more music and visual content over the coming months.

“Honestly, I have never felt any sort of pressure, of course there are high expectations from the public for me because of who I am, however, I was born in music, and that does not scare me, but motivates me to achieve and reach even higher heights than my parents did. I believe that is purpose and I embraced it a long time ago,” he explains.

Ciza performed his latest single Come Alive on the Channel O’s Lockdown House party yesterday. He says he uses his time during lockdown to focus fully on his craft.

“I want my listeners to feel good and to come alive and dance in the midst of the chaos. I am sharing my talent with the world and trying to bring joy and relieve people from the emotional, physical and psychological pain they have endured during this global pandemic through my craft,” he shares.

Author



Nokuthula Zwane