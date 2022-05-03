Engineer driven by passion to empower others

After being head-hunted to become a director and resident engineer of Q&A Consulting, Tshilo Mahatanya felt the responsibility of taking the engineering company to greater heights.

Mahatanya, 40, from Bochabela township Bloemfontein, has been at the helm of the company for more than two years.

He says it has been his passion to be a professional engineering technologist, a profession that has less than 2 000 blacks in the country.

“I have been looking forward to this opportunity to lead a versatile team of engineers within Q&A Consulting. Once the new opportunity presented itself, I fully put my focus on my work towards building the company with the aim of growing its reach and success.

“As a director, my responsibility is to grow a small organisation into a strong and competitive engineering firm,” said Mahatanya.

Tasked with the mission of giving strategic advice and direction to ensure that the company achieves its financial vision, and long-term goals, Mahatanya’s focus is on monitoring the company’s financial performance while ensuring growth and acquisition of work through partnerships and building long lasting relationships with clients.

Other than being the CEO, he fulfils responsibilities as contracts engineer on various South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) projects and serves as project director on other infrastructure projects within the company.

He said he is passionate about making a positive impact in South Africa, solving day-to day problems through fundamental analysis and the application of technical methods, and about assisting the government to fight poverty by creating sustainable jobs.

“I am strongly passionate about developing and empowering others, especially the previously disadvantaged groups. This is the reason I advocate for the recruitment of competent black professionals to senior positions,” he said.

Q&A Consulting was first established in 2005. Its main focus was on the transportation industry. During later years the focus shifted from transportation to working in all spheres of civil engineering. This resulted in the changing of the name from Bloemfontein Charters to Q&A Consulting.

The company started trading as Q&A Consulting in 2011 and absorbed a portion of ARYX Consulting (previously known as VOX Group) into its organisational structure in 2019.

The company has scored tenders worth more than R3-billion over the years, and has branches in Bloemfontein (head office), Knysna, Kimberley and Bellville.

Mahatanya is also involved in various platforms such as the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) as an assessor, reviewer and moderator, where he helps with the professional registration of ECSA’s student forums.

Before he joined Q&A Consulting, Mahatanya worked for Worley Parsons SA and V3 Consulting Engineers.

