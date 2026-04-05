Adhere to the rules of the road to prevent unnecessary carnage

The horrific car accident between a BMW and a Fortuner on the N1 between Mokopane and Polokwane in Limpopo province on Thursday is shocking. It clearly indicates how reckless and careless some drivers are on our roads.

Preliminary investigations suggest that one of the drivers may have been speeding, leading to the head-on collision.

It is very bad that some barbaric actions on the road may put an end to the life of innocent souls. Some of the accidents can be prevented if we adhere to the rules of the road. Life is precious, we have to value it.

To the authorities, something needs to be done. People are dying like flies on the N1. All stakeholders need to design ways to stop the carnage. We can’t keep losing lives like this. One death is too many.