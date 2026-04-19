Apartheid Israel doesn’t deserve coal from SA

With absolutely no warning, Israel launched “Operation Eternal Darkness” in Lebanon, striking 100+ targets in 10 terrifying minutes, including apartment buildings housing thousands of people.

Hospitals in Beirut were immediately overwhelmed with casualties, and desperate calls for blood donations are blanketing social media.

Hundreds of people were killed and bodies are still being found.

Nothing is off limits to Israel’s genocidal leaders.

They even publicly announced that the Iran ceasefire didn’t apply to them. And the EU continues to fuel their constant crimes. So does South Africa by supplying coal to Israel.

Neither Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his regime, deserve a single gram of coal mined in South Africa.

Unless the South Africa halts coal exports to Israel, expect to be accused of complicity in Zionist war crimes.

Iqbal Jassat, Media Review Centre, Johannesburg

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