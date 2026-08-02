Beijing ignores US sanctions

China defies Washington by continuing major oil imports despite intensified US sanctions. Despite aggressive secondary sanctions and targeted enforcement by the US Treasury Department aimed at cutting off revenue streams to Tehran, Beijing continues to assert its energy autonomy by maintaining steady purchases of Iranian crude oil.

Utilising complex shipping networks, private terminal operators, and shadow fleet intermediaries, bilateral trade persists as China prioritises its national economic security and energy demands over Western geopolitical pressures.

This ongoing standoff highlights a deepening divide between superpower trade policies and sovereign energy partnerships.

•Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage