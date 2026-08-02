Beijing ignores US sanctions

China defies Washington by continuing major oil imports despite intensified US sanctions. Despite aggressive secondary sanctions and targeted enforcement by the US Treasury Department aimed at cutting off revenue streams to Tehran, Beijing continues to assert its energy autonomy by maintaining steady purchases of Iranian crude oil.
Utilising complex shipping networks, private terminal operators, and shadow fleet intermediaries, bilateral trade persists as China prioritises its national economic security and energy demands over Western geopolitical pressures.
This ongoing standoff highlights a deepening divide between superpower trade policies and sovereign energy partnerships.
•Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage
- China continues major oil imports from Iran despite intensified US sanctions.
- The US Treasury Department has implemented aggressive secondary sanctions to cut off revenue to Tehran.
- China employs complex shipping networks, private terminals, and shadow fleets to maintain trade.
- Beijing prioritizes national economic security and energy demands over Western geopolitical pressures.
- The situation underscores a growing divide between superpower trade policies and sovereign energy partnerships.