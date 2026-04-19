Mamelodi Sundowns are our Charmzas after they defeated Esperance 1-0 yesterday and 2-0 on aggregate to reach the final of the CAF Champions League for the third time in a row now.

Brayan Leon scored the two goals, the away one in Tunis and yesterday’s goal at Loftus Stadium. Sundowns are undoubtedly not just a heavyweight in Mzansi but a major force throughout the African continent.

They are now on the right groove and on the verge of rewriting history if they can win their second CAF star in the final.

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