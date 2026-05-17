Letters

China and Iran are playing chess with the US

By Sunday World
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BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump reviews an honor guard with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on May 14, 2026 in Beijing, China. President Trump is meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing to address the Iran conflict, trade imbalances, and the Taiwan situation while establishing new bilateral boards for economic and AI oversight. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

They have a 40 year oil agreement already in place and China doesn’t want a regime change in Iran. Ultimately it wants control over the middle East, to change the petrodollar to its currency.

China is watching the war play out, and is doing so from a superior economic perspective. At some point it will look for checkmate from an economic global position of strength.

The world was watching as US President Donald Trump began his first visit to China in his second term. He carries bitter memories of Beijing from his initial visit during his first term in 2017. Back then, as he attempted to impose his America First policy, he was met with a reception that was lavish in its display but sharp in its undertones.

This week, nine years later, Trump returned to Beijing on a far more complex mission: a war in the Middle East, trade tensions, and fierce strategic competition.

China is Iran’s largest trade partner and top buyer of its oil. Beijing holds more leverage than Washington wants to admit. Amidst increasing global uncertainty and volatility, the international community looks to Beijing, hopeful that this high-level engagement will offer clarity and stability for the trajectory of China-US relations.

Whether the two sides can demonstrate the vision and responsibility expected of major countries, and deliver more tangible benefits to the world, bears directly on the well-being of the future of humanity.

 

Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage

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  • They have a 40 year oil agreement already in place and China doesn’t want a regime change in Iran.
  • Ultimately it wants control over the middle East, to change the petrodollar to its currency.
  • China is watching the war play out, and is doing so from a superior economic perspective.
  • At some point it will look for checkmate from an economic global position of strength.
  • The world was watching as US President Donald Trump began his first visit to China in his second term.
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