DA maintains whites in top leadership

Last weekend, the DA held its elective conference, which the media referred to as a “watershed moment”. There is one thing that few people are talking about: the DA maintains white people in top leadership positions. Its former leader John Steenhuisen is white. The newly elected leader Geordin Hill-Lewis is also white. Yet, the party claims it elects leaders based on merit. What merit?

Interestingly, the majority members of the DA are black.

Since its establishment, it has had one black leader, Mmusi Maimane. Are there no capable black leaders in the blue party? Of course, there are. Why are they not in the top leadership? The answer is obvious.

The truth is that the DA is a racist political party under the guise of liberalism. When Maimane was the DA leader, he was s undermined by white leaders, including Helen Zille.

In the DA the few blacks who are in the leadership are window dressing.

Blacks are there to add numbers, not value.

Thabile Mange, Kagiso II

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