Deplorable discrimination

An incident targeting a person for having displayed a Palestinian flag at a well-known Houghton Golf Club, has led to justified widespread outrage.

We at Media Review Network find it utterly disgusting and deplorable that such unilateral acts of discrimination continue to be practised in South Africa.

What is deliberately minimised is the principle at stake. A flag on a private vehicle becomes grounds for exclusion, while the broader reality of occupation and mass civilian suffering is pushed outside the frame.

The message is clear, solidarity is permitted only when it aligns with a dominant power.

When a symbol of solidarity becomes grounds for exclusion, neutrality has already collapsed into complicity.

Iqbal Jassat, Media Review Network, Johannesburg