Face the Nation show must go on

It is quite disappointing, even disturbing, that the SABC has seen fit to put an end to the screening of the popular Face The Nation talkshow. Rumour has it that this was as a result of political pressure from high up.

Host Clement Manyathela is a young intelligent and astute man of distinction in his field.

In his interviewing of politicians, sports personalities, humanitarians, and other people of prominence he has been insightful, professional, adept, searching and thought provoking.

He at times had some “shady” persons who are liars, devious and evasive “on the ropes” as he quickly catches up with lies, half-truths and sheer stupidity and blatant evasiveness.

Manyathela conduct’s is fearless and relentless in pursuing truth, goodness and honesty to expose lies, fraud, crime and corruption.

The Face the Nation show must be reinstated for the general benefit of the public.

To other hosts and anchors, please keep up the good work and carry on without fear or favour. There are some local and overseas reality/talk shows that appeal only to those who are bored, “brain dead” and unintelligent and, surely, we can do without such.

May truth, the pursuit of justice and all that is good, right and proper continue.

The public has a right to know and the shady must be named, shamed and brought to book. The aforementioned show greatly helped in this regard.

Simon T Dehal, Verulam

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