Fear, abductions, dictatorship continue in Zimbabwe

Recent events in Zimbabwe once again raise urgent and deeply troubling questions about the state of human rights and democratic governance in the country. Reports surrounding the alleged abduction of university student leader Dylan Cole, taken in broad daylight, are not only alarming but emblematic of a broader pattern of intimidation and silencing of dissenting voices.

Even more concerning is the apparent lack of meaningful media coverage.

Such incidents do not occur in isolation. They reflect a climate in which political opposition, student activism, and civil society are increasingly under threat. The ruling party, Zanu-PF, appears to be consolidating power in ways that many observers argue edge dangerously close to authoritarianism. When citizens cannot freely express themselves without fear of reprisal, the very foundation of democracy is undermined. The consequences extend far beyond national borders. Thousands of Zimbabweans continue to leave the country in search of safety, stability, and opportunity. This mass migration is not without impact. Host countries are experiencing growing economic and social pressures, from strained public services to challenges of integration.

Zimbabweans deserve a nation where rights are protected, voices are heard, and leadership is accountable. The international community, regional bodies, and citizens alike must not turn a blind eye. Silence, whether from media or institutions, only enables further

erosion of freedoms.

It is time for meaningful change, change that restores dignity, justice, and democratic principles for all Zimbabweans.

The world cannot continue to stand and watch Zimbabweans suffer from the gripping hand of Zanu-PF.

Michael Tinarwo,

Warrington, England

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