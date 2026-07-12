In KZN, home is not so easy to find

Identity in KwaZulu-Natal(KZN) has almost always been rooted in separation – sometimes even by which side of the uThukela River you call home. Our separate identities carry stereotypes, cultural and linguistic differences that may determine how “Zulu” you are considered to be.

A bride marrying a groom from the other side of the uThukela River throws a silver coin into it as she crosses. This is a sacred tradition among a section of the population in KZN. Doing this symbolises the beginning a journey to become a permanent resident of the other side. She prays for luck and blessings for her new household, while also announcing her arrival. It is believed not observing this tradition brings misfortune throughout her marriage.

I empathise with immigrants who have not found “home” in KZN. It is not easy to find. Even for us who claim belonging.

Bongani Gema, Randburg