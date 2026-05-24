Law and order, not vigilantism

South Africa’s immigration crisis is a governance crisis. Communities are frustrated because the government has failed to secure our borders and enforce the rule of law.

As Build One South Africa, (Bosa) our position is clear: we do not support undocumented or illegal immigration.

However, state failure cannot be replaced by mob justice or unlawful conduct. Law enforcement agencies and the Department of Home Affairs must fulfil their constitutional responsibilities without fear or favour.

South Africans are experiencing immense pressure from unemployment, overstretched public services, crime and economic hardship. These concerns are real and legitimate. But responsible leadership requires lawful and constitutional solutions rather than division and vigilantism.

Tsepo Mhlongo, provincial leader, Bosa