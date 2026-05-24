Law and order, not vigilantism

South Africa’s immigration crisis is a governance crisis. Communities are frustrated because the government has failed to secure our borders and enforce the rule of law.
As Build One South Africa, (Bosa) our position is clear: we do not support undocumented or illegal immigration.
However, state failure cannot be replaced by mob justice or unlawful conduct. Law enforcement agencies and the Department of Home Affairs must fulfil their constitutional responsibilities without fear or favour.
South Africans are experiencing immense pressure from unemployment, overstretched public services, crime and economic hardship. These concerns are real and legitimate. But responsible leadership requires lawful and constitutional solutions rather than division and vigilantism.
Tsepo Mhlongo, provincial leader, Bosa
- South Africa’s immigration issues reflect a broader governance crisis marked by government failure to secure borders and enforce laws.
- Build One South Africa (Bosa) opposes undocumented and illegal immigration.
- The government must uphold constitutional duties without bias, and law enforcement should act lawfully rather than enabling mob justice.
- South Africans face serious challenges including unemployment, strained public services, crime, and economic difficulties.
- Leadership should focus on lawful, constitutional solutions instead of promoting division or vigilantism.
As Build One
However, state failure cannot be replaced by mob justice or unlawful conduct. Law enforcement agencies and the Department of Home Affairs must fulfil their constitutional responsibilities without fear or favour.
Tsepo