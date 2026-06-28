Letters

Letter to the minister of home affairs

By Mokgadi Makwela
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Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber will visit Capitec at its head offices in Stellenbosch on Tuesday. / Gallo Images

The other day, I listened to your remarks about how the Department of Home Affairs is forging ahead with online services and how the initiatives are supposedly reducing queues and increasing efficiency. Unfortunately, my experience – and that of many others – tells a different story.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • The Department of Home Affairs claims its online services are reducing queues and improving efficiency.
  • The author and many others report a contrasting, less positive experience.
  • The article highlights discrepancies between official statements and public experience.
  • It suggests ongoing issues with Home Affairs’ service delivery despite digital initiatives.
  • Full details and personal accounts are available in the Sunday World e-edition.

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