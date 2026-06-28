Letter to the minister of home affairs

The other day, I listened to your remarks about how the Department of Home Affairs is forging ahead with online services and how the initiatives are supposedly reducing queues and increasing efficiency. Unfortunately, my experience – and that of many others – tells a different story.

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