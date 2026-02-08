Letters

Letters

By Sunday World
Ramaphosa sends condolences to crash victims' families
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is balancing immediate crime-fighting measures with long-term socioeconomic interventions. / Gallo Images

I hold a strong view that President Cyril Ramaphosa dismally failed in exercising decisive leadership to steer this country to its highest potential.

I had held him in high regard since his inauguration.

He posed as someone who could shift the corridors of government, which are rife with incompetence, corruption, political interference and so much more.

However, his government shows no willingness or plan to grow our economy, better basic and higher education, improve road infrastructure and all sectors of the economy.

He dismally failed to lead.

 

Iso Mboyi

Rosebank

