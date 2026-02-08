I am writing this as a woman who has lived through the silence. For twenty years, I walked a journey of devotion, building a world of “honey and electric touch”. I believed our covenant was an impenetrable fortress, yet I found myself facing the “14th Watch”– a long night of the soul I never saw coming.
In the wreckage of abandonment, where I became a “wife on paper” while standing in the debris of a “shared world”, I had to learn that trust is not just a Sunday sentiment. It became my oxygen.
I found my strength by humming the old hymn, “‘Tis so sweet to trust in Jesus, just to take Him at His word”.
When the “institutional silence” threatened to swallow my voice, I leaned into the promise of Jeremiah 33:3: “Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.”
By calling upon the Lord, I discovered the “unsearchable” strength of my eagle season. My message to your readers is this: Your value is not defined by legal documents or the silence of those who walked away.
Even when your vows are shattered, your spirit can remain unbroken.
I held onto Isaiah 40:31, and my faith taught me how to fly when I thought I was grounded forever. To every woman in her own “watch” right now: The fire that once warmed your home is now the fire forging your wings.
Call upon Him; He is answering. To God be the glory.
Thandie Martin Dube
Author of “Shattered Vows, Unbroken Spirit”
Johannesburg