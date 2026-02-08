I am writing this as a woman who has lived through the silence. For twenty years, I walked a journey of devotion, building a world of “honey and electric touch”. I believed our covenant was an impenetrable fortress, yet I found myself facing the “14th Watch”– a long night of the soul I never saw coming.

​In the wreckage of abandonment, where I became a “wife on paper” while standing in the debris of a “shared world”, I had to learn that trust is not just a Sunday sentiment. It became my oxygen.

I found my strength by humming the old hymn, “‘Tis so sweet to trust in Jesus, just to take Him at His word”.

​When the “institutional silence” threatened to swallow my voice, I leaned into the promise of Jeremiah 33:3: “Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.”

By calling upon the Lord, I discovered the “unsearchable” strength of my eagle season. ​My message to your readers is this: Your value is not defined by legal documents or the silence of those who walked away.

Even when your vows are shattered, your spirit can remain unbroken.

I held onto Isaiah 40:31, and my faith taught me how to fly when I thought I was grounded forever. ​To every woman in her own “watch” right now: The fire that once warmed your home is now the fire forging your wings.

Call upon Him; He is answering. To God be the glory.

​Thandie Martin Dube

Author of “Shattered Vows, Unbroken Spirit”

Johannesburg