Madlanga Commission must serve as a deterrent

While the Madlanga Commission represents a crucial step towards accountability, the recent public hearings have left many of us with mixed feelings.

On one hand, we appreciate the transparency. However, the allegations are troubling. The evidence paints a grim picture of state capture and maladministration. The impact of the actions is felt in our communities, where service delivery continues to falter.

The postponements and

legal objections feel like deliberate stalling tactics. For the victims and witnesses, this must be disheartening.

We hope the final report is not another document gathering dust. Citizens need more than just the truth; we need justice and consequences. We look to the commission to provide a clear path that holds the guilty accountable and prevents the tragedies from recurring.

Thabang Maile, Johannesburg