Minimum wage should not be a ceiling for fair pay

The treatment of food and beverage waitrons at Gold Reef City raises an important labour relations and corporate governance issue that deserves public attention.

According to affected employees, waitrons have been excluded from receiving backpay awarded to other categories of staff. Management’s reported justification is that waitrons’ salaries are governed by the National Minimum Wage Act and that their remuneration only increases when the government announces a new national minimum wage.

This interpretation is deeply concerning. The National Minimum Wage Act establishes a legal minimum below which employers may not pay workers. It does not prohibit employers from granting additional salary increases, back pay, or performance-related adjustments where the company’s financial position allows.

If Gold Reef City has the capacity to improve the remuneration of other employees, why should waitrons be excluded simply because they fall within the minimum wage framework? Such an approach creates a two-tier workforce and risks undermining the principles of fairness, equal treatment, and employee morale.

Waitrons are the face of the hospitality industry. They work long and irregular hours, provide direct customer service, and contribute significantly to the guest experience and the company’s profitability. Their contribution should be recognised and rewarded fairly.

In an era where businesses increasingly speak about environmental, social and governance principles, fair labour practices must be more than a corporate slogan.

Companies should view the minimum wage as a legal floor, not as a ceiling that limits the advancement of their lowest-paid employees.

Tsepo Mhlongo, Bosa Gauteng provincial leader