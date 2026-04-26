Mkhwanazi is a true hero who exposed corruption

I would like to add to the multitudes of other voices in thanking General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for his July 6 media briefing last year. I salute his fearlessness and resilience. It changed the landscape of South African metros.

His unprecedented briefing will go down as a heroic decision, and for that he deserves his flowers while he breathes.

Out of his exposure, we’ve seen commissions being established because of immense pressure. The Madlanga commission came about as a result.

We’ve heard of how corruption has been playing itself out in Gauteng’s big municipalities.

You think of how all those high-profile politicians and police were bought with money and big presents. They were corrupt, and some of them are now dancing in their own soup. Worse is that concerned individuals who saw it fit to become whistleblowers were silenced through the gun, while perpetrators enjoy their mansions and drive around in luxury cars as if nothing had happened.

You can imagine how things would be without Mkhwanazi. We’d still be in the dark as a nation while criminals are swimming in ill-gotten monies.

Godfrey Malibe, Acornhoek