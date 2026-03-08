Pastors and officials serve mammon

Recently we heard of mind boggling revelations at the Parliamentary ad hoc committee and the Madlanga Commission of the deep rot and rampant criminality of especially senior police officers that have negatively impacted our country.

We now hear anew of the entrenched rot at the Department of Home Affairs, with pastors from neighbouring countries, working in cahoots with officials, raking in millions by procuring work, study permits and resolving residency issues.

Both sides comprise corrupt elements who have no place in this land.

Such pastors are not true pastors who should be God’s humble and faithful servants that feed the flock. They are wolves in sheep’s clothing and their “god” is mammon.

Competent state authorities must take necessary action to ensure that such illegality is addressed. All offenders must be arrested, tried and put behind bars for long terms.

Simon T Dehal, Verulam

