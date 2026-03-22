Letters

Result on the grass must stand

By Sunday World
Sundowns have it all to fight for in Cairo to secure berth in CAF final 

If CAF truly wants to move past this “legacy of suspicion” and restore “credibility of results”, it must look at the procedural negligence that occurred on the pitch.

​The integrity of a match is decided by the officials in real-time. The moment Senegal walked off, the laws of the game dictated an immediate forfeiture. By allowing the match to continue, and by Morocco consenting to finish the game through a penalty shootout, the officials waived the walk-off penalty.

You cannot claim “governance” and “ethics” when you attempt to retroactively change a result 60 days after the final whistle. If the referee messed up, that is a CAF officiating blunder, not a reason to strip a trophy months later. ​

The result on the grass must stand, or the “suspicion” you speak of will never die.

Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage

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