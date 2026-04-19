Rule of law holds everyone accountable, even Julius Malema

The recent conviction and sentencing of EFF leader Julius Malema sends a clear, powerful message: in South Africa, no one is above the law. Justice must run its course, regardless of political status or popularity.

For too long, many have felt that powerful figures operate with impunity. Mr Malema’s case, arising from his own actions and subjected to proper judicial scrutiny, demonstrates that our courts remain independent and fearless. The law applies equally to the leader of the EFF as it does to any ordinary citizen.

This same principle was again demonstrated when former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma was sent to prison for refusing to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

Back then his supporters created a human barricade outside his Nkandla compound, vowing that police coming to take him to jail would have to go through them first. Sanity prevailed and Mr Zuma was convinced to accept his fate. Malema is going to appeal his sentence. If he loses, he must also accept the outcome.

This is not a moment for gloating, but for reaffirming our constitutional democracy. When the rule of law holds everyone accountable, trust in our institutions grows.

Let this be a turning point: a reminder that no title, influence, or rhetoric places anyone beyond the reach of justice.

Siphiwe Nkosi, Durban

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