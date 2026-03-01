Strong campaign needed to empower our youth

I recently spent about a month and a half around Tembisa and Alex after many years. I used to stay in Tembisa during my youth while working around the Kempton Park area. However, it has been over a decade since I last stayed for such a long period. Most times, I only pass through when travelling from Kimberley, where I permanently reside, to Limpopo to visit my family, or I stay for a day or two checking on relatives.

What I witnessed during my stay left me deeply unsettled.

The groove and drinking culture has become so normalised that it no longer raises concern. Parents drink with their own children as if it is simply part of daily life. It truly hurt me to see how much of our people’s time, energy and hope is consumed by alcohol and substances instead of being invested in purpose and growth.

At the same time, I want to sincerely acknowledge the young people who are determined to rise above their circumstances. There are young men and women who are studying, working, building businesses and fighting to create better lives for themselves. They deserve recognition and support.

The reality is that the living conditions in many townships are not designed to constantly motivate and inspire the youth. That is why we need stronger, consistent campaigns that empower and protect young people in poor communities.

They must be reminded that every dream is possible, that they are capable of building something meaningful, and that they can make it out of the hood and live quiet, peaceful and dignified lives.

Madumetja Peter Mathekga, Kimberley