Tackle our financial burdens

The increase in inflation to 5% confirms what millions of South Africans already know: the cost of living continues to rise while household incomes struggle to keep pace.

Every trip to the supermarket, every tank of fuel, every electricity bill and every taxi fare places greater pressure on families already stretched to their limits. Inflation is not just an economic statistic—it determines whether parents can put food on the table, whether pensioners can afford medication, and whether small businesses can survive.

Government must move beyond celebrating economic indicators and focus on policies that ease the financial burden on citizens. This includes creating jobs, supporting small businesses, ensuring reliable electricity and water services, reducing wasteful expenditure, and addressing the structural barriers that keep prices high.

South Africans do not need more excuses. They need decisive leadership that tackles the rising cost of living and restores hope for working families.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Gauteng Provincial Leader, Build One South Africa