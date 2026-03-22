Teachers must pay more attention to the needs of pupils

As a tutor working closely with primary and high school learners, I feel compelled to raise a serious concern about the state of basic education in our communities.

One of the most alarming issues I have observed is that many learners cannot read at the level expected for their age or grade. This problem begins in primary school, where foundational literacy skills are supposed to be developed. Instead, some learners are being promoted to the next grade without mastering basic reading and comprehension.

From my experience, this is partly because some schools and teachers prioritise maintaining a good public image over addressing learners’ real academic needs. Marks are sometimes inflated, and learners are passed even when they are not ready. While this may make the school’s results appear impressive, it comes at a devastating cost to the learners themselves.

These children carry the burden of this system as they progress through school. By the time they reach matric, many struggle to cope with the demands of the curriculum. The result is failure, frustration, and a loss of confidence that could have been prevented.

We need honesty and accountability in our education system.

Boitumelo Mohlabane, Mokopane, Limpopo

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