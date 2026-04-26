The cruelty of a fragile ego

Amid US President Donald Trump’s fight with Pope Leo XIV, the Trump administration has abruptly cancelled an $11-million contract with Catholic charities to shelter and care for migrant children who enter the US alone.

The move will force as many as 2 000 children to be relocated.

Robert Latham, associate director of the University of Miami Law School’s Children and Youth Law Clinic, said any relocation to a new foster home or shelter would likely be traumatic for children who already have suffered uncertainty and loss.

“It’s incredibly psychologically harmful to be moved, sometimes as stressful as serious illness or a death in the family,” Latham said.

Trump and his entire administration are cruel. They are punishing children because Trump is a thin-skinned coward with a fragile ego.

Wandile Mtana, Uitenhage