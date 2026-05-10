The power of the people: Reclaiming our democracy in 2026

The political system we currently navigate often feels like a maze designed to keep us out. Councillors, hand-picked by their parties, are frequently placed in wards where they lack any genuine connection. Once in office, their allegiance shifts upward, prioritising party leadership and municipal management over the very residents they were elected to serve. It’s no surprise that voter apathy is rampant.

The numbers speak for themselves; voter turnout plummeted from 58% in 2000 to a disheartening 46% in 2021. This decline is a direct reflection of the disillusionment felt by those who see little change in their communities.

Yet, as we approach the 2026 elections, a new and invigorating opportunity emerges. The political landscape is becoming more competitive than it has been in a generation. Coalitions are forming, and independent candidates are gaining traction. In many wards, the gap between victory and defeat is razor-thin. This is a clarion call for organised, informed communities to reclaim their power.

The time has come to remind ourselves that democracy is not just about casting a ballot; it’s about demanding accountability from our elected officials.

If we unite and engage, we can ensure that our representatives truly reflect the needs and desires of the people they serve. The power to change the narrative is in our hands –let’s seize it.

Gilbert Moela, Fetakgomo,

Limpopo