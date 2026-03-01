Water crisis proves we need more skilled workers

Various discussions have emerged regarding the latest unemployment statistics. The conversations mainly revolve around comparing unemployment rates in different provinces and debating which political party is “getting it right” in certain areas.

These discussions made me reflect on the daily routine of an ordinary South African citizen. Imagine waking up in the morning, thankful for surviving the night, only to discover that your toilet won’t flush and the water from the tap is just a trickle. This happens because you forgot to buy water, and the units on your prepaid meter are depleted. You wake your kids to get them ready for school, knowing the school transport will arrive in the next 30 minutes.

For them, the lack of water is normal, and they simply run next door to ask the neighbour if they can wash their faces and brush their teeth.

By now, you get my drift…