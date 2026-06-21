We can prioritise citizens and help asylum seekers

South Africa must confront the refugee question with greater clarity, structure and balance. While the country has a tradition of offering refuge to those fleeing conflict and persecution, the unstructured approach places growing pressure on strained public services, local economies and communities.

Many nations manage refugee inflows through designated refugee camps or reception centres. Such systems allow governments to provide humanitarian assistance in an organised and accountable manner, while maintaining proper immigration controls.

South Africa should consider adopting a similar model.

The state’s first responsibility must remain to its citizens, millions of whom continue to struggle with unemployment, housing shortages, a failing healthcare system and inadequate service delivery.

This does not mean abandoning humanitarian obligations. It means rather, ensuring they are managed in a way that is sustainable and fair, allowing asylum seekers to be treated with dignity under international law.

Tsepo Mhlongo, Orlando East